BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, RTT News reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BMRN stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.21. 31,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,980. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
