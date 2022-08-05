Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $7.18. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 15,740 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIREF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $225.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

