Bitcoin Adult Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a market cap of $9,583.48 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00620525 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bitcoin Adult
Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult
