Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $3.79 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00016477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $709,527.58 and $568.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 187,174 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.