Bitspawn Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $420,678.89 and approximately $10,998.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00620525 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bitspawn
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
