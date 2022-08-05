Bj North Sells 7,706 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.