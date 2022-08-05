Bj North Sells 7,706 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Plumas Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.63.
Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
