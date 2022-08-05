BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.36 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

BlackLine stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

