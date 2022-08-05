BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.15 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

