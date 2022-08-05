BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
EGF stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.
