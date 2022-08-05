BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BKN opened at $15.36 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
