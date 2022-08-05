BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BKN opened at $15.36 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

