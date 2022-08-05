BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.92 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

