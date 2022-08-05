BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

