BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

