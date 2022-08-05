BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 2,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,520. The company has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

