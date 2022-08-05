Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $89.70, but opened at $83.43. Block shares last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 280,781 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,917 shares of company stock valued at $22,941,689 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Block from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Block from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Block Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 14.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.