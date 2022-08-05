Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,247,868 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $22.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 3.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $89,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

