Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.54

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 5160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Blucora Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Blucora
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.