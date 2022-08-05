Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.54

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 5160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Blucora Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

