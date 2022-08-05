Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Neil Rinaldi Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Rating) insider Neil Rinaldi acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,422.54).
Neil Rinaldi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Neil Rinaldi 8,000,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock.
Blue Star Helium Price Performance
About Blue Star Helium
Read More
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.