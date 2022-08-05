Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Neil Rinaldi Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Rating) insider Neil Rinaldi acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,422.54).

Neil Rinaldi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Neil Rinaldi 8,000,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock.

Blue Star Helium Limited operates as an independent helium exploration and production company in Australia. The company was formerly known as Big Star Energy Limited and changed its name to Blue Star Helium Limited in April 2020. Blue Star Helium Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

