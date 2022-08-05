Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 59,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,530. The company has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

