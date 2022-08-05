BMO Capital Markets Cuts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $60.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

