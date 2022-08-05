BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

BOKF traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $88.80. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,580 over the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 124.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

