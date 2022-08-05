Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.18.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.23. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

