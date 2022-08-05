Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.18.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.23. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$57.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

