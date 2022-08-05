Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

