Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

