Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,895. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $97.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

