BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 38,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

