Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.99

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 49022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

