Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.99

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 49022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.
Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
