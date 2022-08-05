Bread Market Capitalization Reaches $3.64 Million (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $2.09 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

