Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 24,500 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inhibrx stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

