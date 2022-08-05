Bridgeworth LLC Buys 190 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 912,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 170.2% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 424,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,518,000 after acquiring an additional 267,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $413.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.