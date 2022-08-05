Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 676,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,343,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

