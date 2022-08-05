Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for about 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,357. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.68%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

