Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.55. 23,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,865. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

