Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Trading Down 0.8%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,398,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,543,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Bright Green Stock Up 7.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51.
About Bright Green
Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Green (BGXX)
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.