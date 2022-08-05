Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 69,791.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

