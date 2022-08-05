Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.88.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

BFAM stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. 14,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.