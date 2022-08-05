Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,150 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

