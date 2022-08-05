British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BSC stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £102.89 million and a PE ratio of 376.67. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.10.
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile
