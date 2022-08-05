Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.40. 35,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.43. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.