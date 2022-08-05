Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,926. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

