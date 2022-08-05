Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $91.00

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

