Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $28.00

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

