Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $72.14

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $60.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.