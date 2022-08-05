Brokers Set Expectations for Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $45.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $34.85. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $38.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $22.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

