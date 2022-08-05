Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.88.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,744,984 shares of company stock worth $35,084,176 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.