Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 113.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

