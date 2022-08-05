Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $159,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,627. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.