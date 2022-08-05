Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 27,004 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $610,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $402.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.72 and a 200-day moving average of $444.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.