Brown Advisory Inc. Has $480.25 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.02% of Lululemon Athletica worth $480,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.0 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,984. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.19.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

