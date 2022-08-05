Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,193 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.57% of Adobe worth $1,278,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.99. The company had a trading volume of 69,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

